Blood drive at Preble County Medical Center Dec. 14

EATON — The Kettering Health Preble County Medical Center community blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with CBC blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The holiday season is an important time to donate. Many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related restrictions and people are often distracted from donating during this busy time of holiday activities and travel.

The season of giving is a good time to give back, according to CBC officials. CBC asks community members to consider becoming a blood donor, donating more often, becoming a platelet or plasma donor, or sponsoring a blood drive. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how to donate and help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.