LEWISBURG — The Preble Players will present Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) in March 2022. Roles are available for six women and two men, all aged 30-plus. This comedy is sure to be fun for the cast and the audiences. Auditions will be held Jan. 15 and 16, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at The Joy & Whimsy Depot in Lewisburg. Additional details and an audition packet are available online at www.prebleplayers.org.

From Preble Players