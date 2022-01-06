Eaton Community Church blood drive set for Jan. 13

DAYTON — Join the celebration of January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by committing to give blood at the Eaton Community Church blood drive Thursday, Jan. 13, from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special-edition “Counting on You in 2022” long-sleeve t-shirt. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call937-461-3220.

January is National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month and Community Blood Center’s message is “We’re Counting on you in 2022.”

January is an important month to donate due to the traditional challenges of winter and the continuing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Type O blood continues to be in low supply. Many businesses and organizations have suspended hosting blood drives due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

CBC is asking community members to commit to becoming a blood donor, donating more often this year, becoming a platelet or plasma donor, or sponsoring a blood drive. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.