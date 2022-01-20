Two area blood drives scheduled

EATON — Community Blood Center has a special need for donors during January Blood Donor Month and there are two chances to donate locally coming up this month.

Area residents can donate in Eaton at the Preble County YMCA community blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, or at the Eaton First Church of God community blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 601 East Lexington Road.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special-edition “Counting on You in 2022” long-sleeve t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

CBC’s message is “We’re Counting on you in 2022.” Blood is in short supply nationwide and in the CBC region high demand continues for type O blood.

CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022 and asking type O, A-negative and B-negative donors to consider making an automated double red cell donation.

Many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives as many employees continue to work from home. CBC encourages remote workers to find a local blood drive and donate.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.