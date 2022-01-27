West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Mike Guehring,Laura Rosell, Tammie Bitner, Kourtney Johnson, Douglas J. Schmidt, Christine Bitner, Phillip Johson, Arianna Bland, Alexis Chapman, Paula Durkle, Carol Torge, Lyndsay House, Eliana Warrick, Ed Gallman.

Anniversaries this week: Wayne and Heather Henemyre, Nathan and Paige Holthaus.

Coyote Contest

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Coyote Contest from Feb. 10-13, on the corner of Preble County Line and Germantown Road. Entry fee of $25 is due prior to the contest on Feb. 10. Weigh-in on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be free refreshments and a 50/50 drawing on the day of weigh-in. Final pay-outs by NDA, John Landis Farms, and Maple Glen Hunting Preserve. Three-dog maximum per entry. Pay entry fee to any club member or mail to: Paul Price, 5495 Preble County Line Road, Lewisburg, OH 45338. For additional information, call 937-248-1083, email pprice5755@gmail.com or contact Mike Weimer at 937-336-2864 or mweimer52@yahoo.com .

American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American Legion Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

WA Library

Winter Reading Storytimes will be held every Wednesday in January and February starting at 1 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Each storytime will include a book, snack, and a craft or activity. Warning; we do sometimes get messy. Please advise us if your child has any food allergies and will be attending in order to provide an alternate snack for them if needed.

Finish a puzzle and not sure what to do with it? Swap it for one that is new to you. Now through February, stop by the WA Library for our Community Puzzle Swap. Bring a puzzle, or two or three, and exchange for another, but please limit yourself to only taking two puzzles per visit.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 20 E. South Street, or on facebook at stjohnwestalex.

Community Christian Church

Sunday School takes place every Sunday at 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m. and an evening meal with service at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive.

Church of the Brethren

A free community meal is open to all to attend the first Wednesday of every month, next on Feb. 2, from 5-6:30 p.m. or when the food runs out, at 22 E. Oak Street. Come join us for a great night of fellowship.

We offer Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:30p.m. Services can also be attended online at Facebook or at the church website http://www.westalexcob.org

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 10 a.m. on Sundays until after Easter 2022 at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids, for children aged 3 years through sixth grade, meets every Wednesday, with a meal at 6 p.m., followed by Bible lessons, fun activities and projects from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For additional information contact the church at 937-839-4210.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Performances will be the second Sunday of every month during 10:30 a.m. worship services.

The Congregational Annual Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 immediately after worship service.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

First Communion classes take place at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Confirmation classes meet every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for prayer, Bible study, breakfast and fellowship in the fellowship hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the church library basket or contact Linda Wick.