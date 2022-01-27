DD’s Hampton set to retire; open house planned

EATON — After 11 years of dedicated service to the children and families of Preble County, Becky Hampton, Early Intervention Specialist for the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities, is setting her sites on a well-deserved retirement, according to Preble County Board of DD officials.

Hampton has over 40 years of service in childcare, Early Head Start, Head Start, and other related childcare and family related services.

“The entire Preble County community has benefited from Becky’s desire to serve, and her passion to ensure every child in Preble County is given the opportunity to learn, grow, and have their voices be heard,” PCBDD Community Education/Special Projects Coordinator Maria Morgan said in a recent press release. “Although Becky is looking forward to not having to set an alarm, having more time to relax in her pool and soaking up the sun, she still plans to be involved with the children of Preble County, the Preble County community, and the Preble County Board of DD.”

The Early Intervention Staff and the PCBDD is inviting everyone to attend a special retirement open house for Hampton, to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, between 1-5 p.m., at the PCBDD Administration Offices located at 200 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton.

“All of us here at the PCBDD will miss Becky, and will never forget her years of service to the youth of Preble County,”Morgan added. “Please join us in wishing Becky all the best in her retirement.”

