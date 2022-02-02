Have your 2022 resolutions faded? 5 tools to jumpstart them

STATEPOINT — If it’s time to jumpstart the resolutions you made at the beginning of the year, consider these five tools to make them more attainable:

1. Mix it up. Finding it hard to consume the daily recommended servings of fruits and vegetables? You’re not alone. Only one in 10 Americans do, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A high-quality blender can make getting your fill of these fundamental food groups easy and delicious.

2. Touch and go. Learning to play music is easy and fun when you opt for an instrument designed to help you master skills, fast. Offering touch responsive keys that light up as well as a compatible app that can assist you in your learning journey, some keyboards feature tools that can keep you motivated to continue expanding your knowledge.

3. Walk it off. Stay in shape using wearable tech that will encourage you to keep setting bigger and bolder goals. A smartwatch with a step tracker, begins counting steps the moment you start to walk. This data can help motivate you to increase your daily step count and meet the recommended 10,000 steps per day. With some models offering heart rate monitoring and training analysis, you’ll soon be well on your way to keeping your promise to make the most of your resolutions.

4. Sleep tight. If getting more sleep was on your 2022 to-do list but you’re finding it difficult to actually put this goal into action, use an app to improve your nocturnal habits. Many have a sound library to ease you into sleep, and also tracks you over night to provide you an analysis into the quality of your shut-eye, along with guidance for changing your routine where needed.

5. Rainy-day prep. Make this the year you finally create a budget that allows you to save for the future. With a reliable printing calculator, you can print out and attach financial planning documents to show the progress of your savings and keep an organized log of monthly income and expenses.

Creating new habits is never easy. To help you stick the landing on all your goals, turn to tools that are designed to help.