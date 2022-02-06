ECC monthly blood drive scheduled for Feb. 10

EATON — Community Blood Center’s message “Counting on You in 2022” continues in February with a call for donors to support the winter blood supply. Donate at the Eaton Community Church monthly community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 10, from noon to 6 p.m., at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

All registered donors receive the “Counting on You in 2022” long-sleeve t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call937-461-3220.

The heart of winter is a difficult time to hold blood drives and the challenge is greater due to the continued impact of COVID-19. Type O and A-negative blood remain in low supply.

CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. People still working at home are encouraged to donate at a local blood drive. CBC also welcomes new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.