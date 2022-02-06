Eaton Library to host winter book sale

EATON — The Eaton Branch Library book sale is back. The sale will be held across three days, Jan. 13-15, during open hours. Library staff encourages the public to get to the library early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, children’s books, CDs, and DVDs.

There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. “Grab what you want and give as much as you can,” a library press release noted. All funds raised support the Eaton Library.

The Eaton Branch Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is located at 301 North Barron Street.

For more information on other library programs and to manage library holds and checkouts, visit the website at www.preblelibrary.org.