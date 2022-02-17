Area Agency on Aging accepting nominations for 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards

PREBLE COUNTY — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 is accepting nominations for 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards.

This year’s Older Americans Month theme of “Age My Way” is an opportunity to explore the many ways older adults can remain in and involved with their communities. Awards are selected by committees within each county and announced in May for Older Americans Month on the Agency’s website and summer newsletter.

One award each is presented in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Individuals and organizations involved with seniors may submit nominations to the Agency for selection by the respective County Council/Coalition on Aging. Organizations are limited to one nominee per county. You may copy this form or request additional forms from the Agency office. The form is also available on the website (www.info4seniors.org) under “News”.

Nomination guidelines for the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award are as follows:

1. Individual must be 60 years of age or older and a resident of the county for which the award is being presented.

2. Nominee must have been a legal resident of Ohio for the past five (5) years or longer.

3. Major emphasis should be placed on contributions to the community made by the individual after reaching age 60. However, prior contributions may be considered.

4. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered (e.g., education, radio, television, business, medicine, art, music, journalism, religion, athletics, politics, volunteer service).

5. A married couple may receive the award jointly when both have been involved in service and various community endeavors.

6. No individual or couple will be eligible who has previously received this award.

All nominations must be received at the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 by March 25, 2022. Questions may be directed to Kelsey Haus at khaus@info4seniors.org, 937-341-3020, or 1-800-258-7277

