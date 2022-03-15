W. E. Smith Family Charitable Trust Fund accepting applications

OXFORD — Grant proposal applications to fund history-related projects and programs by the W. E. Smith Family Charitable Trust Fund are now available with a deadline of April 15 for submission.

Established by a bequest from the estate of the late Ophia Smith, the charitable Trust awards grants that promote and encourage interest in regional history and support historical research and publication. Grant applications are available from:

• Smith Library of Regional History

• Reference desks of the Lane Public Libraries in Hamilton, Fairfield and Oxford

• Or: First Financial Bank, W.E. Smith Family Charitable Trust, Attention: Holly Trobok, 1 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

• E-mail: [email protected]

Longtime Oxford resident Dr. W. E. Smith, who chaired the Miami University Department of History for many years, and his wife Ophia, collaborated on research and writing of a three-volume “History of Southwestern Ohio: The Miami Valley,” (the area of eligibility for grants), and wrote books on Oxford history.

Applications must include sponsorship by a nonprofit beneficiary, such as an historical organization, library, municipality, school, or philanthropic institution. They must include the organization’s nonprofit EIN/Tax ID number.

Each request must include an outline of the proposal, the amount requested, the name and address of the person submitting the application and the sponsorship.