Preble County District Library announces March programming

PREBLE COUNTY — Kids grab and go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

March: Cheeping Chick

Using the few simple supplies provided, kids can make a cute chick craft that really cheeps!

NEW! Tween/Teen Grab & Go Crafts – All branches

Tween/Teen grab & go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last. March’s kit is a bird bookmark.

NEW! Weekly Winter Storytimes

The New Paris Branch offers weekly in-person storytimes for kids of all ages. Our storytimes are formulated around Every Child Ready to Read initiative, focusing on the five early literacy practices of reading, singing, playing, talking, and writing.

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5 p.m.

Eaton Storytimes Registration Now Open: runs through April 6. Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 or email [email protected] to register.

Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. or 4:45 p.m.

After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

NEW! Build Something New with LEGO Club

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is for school-age children to show off their Master Builder skills. The library will have LEGOs for children to build if they do not bring their own. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

West Alexandria LEGO Club: Saturday, March 26, at noon

Eaton LEGO Club: Monday, March 28, at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to register.

NEW! It’s Time to Get Social!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in March at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

All Month at New Paris (Grab & Go): String Painting

Wednesday, March 16, at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m. : 3D Four Leaf Clover Craft

Thursday, March 17, at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. : Shamrock Wall Art

NEW! Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. ., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more! These programs are designed to be self-led. Registration is encouraged. To register, visit the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

• March 15: Animation Club

• March 22: Board Games

• March 29: Teen Book Club — The Bombs that Brought Us Together by Brian Conaghan

The Eaton Branch will also offer Game On Social Hour every Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the teen section. Games and systems will vary each week.

NEW! Basic Computer Class – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m.

Learn the basics of computer operation at the Eaton Branch on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. . The course will cover what a computer is, how to turn it on and off, basic navigation, and how to operate the mouse and keyboard. The class will include practice, and no previous computer experience is required. RSVP at the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

NEW! After School Crew – Camden Branch on Wednesday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m.

Swing by the Camden Branch on Wednesday, March 16, for some after school fun. Games, fun activities, and snacks will be provided.

NEW! Bad Art Night – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m.

See what you can make during Bad Art Night on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch. We will put out some totally random art supplies; what you make is entirely up to you! Make it as crazy and ridiculous as you wish. At the end of the night, you will get to judge your fellow artists’ work and decide which is the worst! For adults only. No signup is necessary.

NEW! All About Coffee – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, March 29, at 6:00 p.m.

Want to know a little more about a popular morning drink? Join us as we welcome Robert Thurston, retired Miami University professor, managing partner of Oxford Coffee Company, and author of Coffee: From Bean to Barista. He will be speaking about coffee — what it is, how it’s grown, how it affects health.

NEW! March Teen Book Club – The Bombs that Brought Us Together by Brian Conaghan – March 29, at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome back to Teen Book Club! Grades 6+ can request a free copy from their branch here: http://bit.ly/pcdltbc. Read the book and join us on March 29, at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Eaton Branch for a discussion!

• Some snacks are provided, but you are also welcomed to bring your own.

• Our discussions are CASUAL. You’re not being graded. There is no right or wrong answer. There is no pressure to have everything understood & figured out before you arrive at Book Club. It’s okay if you didn’t like the book or didn’t ‘get’ the book. Different perspectives make discussion more fun!

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please let us know in advance. You can still post a review on GoodReads ( http://bit.ly/tbcresponses ) to discuss it with other teens!

Other Library Program Offerings

Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• March – Music

• April – Ladybugs

• May – Flower

• June – Seashells

• July – USA Outline

• August – Apples

• September – Owls

• October – Ghost

• November – Dinosaur

• December – Stocking

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until age 5, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for free here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Genealogy Room Highlights

NEW! Genealogy Fair Set for June 25, at the Preble County Room

The Genealogy Fair returns to the Preble County Room on Saturday, June 25, with a host of area resources for genealogy and local history research. We are inviting local history organizations throughout the area to give researchers a single event to get acquainted with research opportunities and to allow networking between the organizations. To add another layer to the Genealogy Fair, we are also inviting local vendors who specialize in historical crafts and restoration of materials.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble County residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970 Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at [email protected]

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.

Preble County District Library Board Meeting Dates

The Preble County District Library Board of Directors will meet on the following dates at the PCDL Administration Office at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated: March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27 – Tax Budget, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 – Director and Financial Officer Evaluation, Nov. 28 – Budget, Meeting Schedule, and New Board Officers.