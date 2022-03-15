West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Kimberly Crabtree, Gail Eby Sease, Beth Bassler, Kathi Petelle, Chelsea Stewart, Madison Feix, Bob Quinn, Karen Lee, Cailee Bryant Krieger, Mic Johnson, Becky Samson, Michelle Dawson, Ruthann Lewis, Cy Morris.

Anniversaries this week: Hank and Tami Habekost.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with a local pastor.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring their 40th annual Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday through April 10. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Visit www.tvrgclub.org Contact Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618, or Curtis Early at 937-533-3226.

American Legion Post 322

Flashback Band 70’s Dance Party will take place Saturday, April 9, from 7-11 p.m.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American Legion Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

WA Library

Winter Reading Storytimes will be held every Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Each storytime will include a book, snack, and a craft or activity. Warning; we do sometimes get messy. Please advise us if your child has any food allergies and will be attending in order to provide an alternate snack for them if needed.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 20 E. South Street, or on facebook at stjohnwestalex.

Community Christian Church

Movie Night will take place on Saturday, March 12, at 6p.m. The movie, I Still Believe, is the true life story of Christian music star, Jeremy Camp, and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday Mens’ Breakfasts meet at 9 a.m. All men are welcome.

A new Bible Study has started meeting on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Sunday School takes place every Sunday at 9 a.m., worship at 10 a.m. and an evening meal with service takes place at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, phone: 937-839-4988.

Church of the Brethren

A free Community Meal is open to all to attend on Sunday, March 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. or when the food runs out, at 22 E. Oak Street. Come join us for a great night of fellowship.

We offer Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday Worship at 10:30 p.m. Services can also be attended online at Facebook or at the church website http://www.westalexcob.org

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday worship start time will change from 10 a.m. back to 9 a.m. on April 3 at 2139 Enterprise Rd. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible.

Midweek Lenten services on Wednesdays, March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 begin at 7 p.m.

Palm Sunday service takes place at 9 a.m. on April 10.

Maundy Thursday Service takes place at 7 p.m. on April 14.

Good Friday Service takes place at 7 p.m. on April 15.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Spring Revival with Dr. Dennis Corle will take place March 6-8, times to be announced.

The 2022 Ladies Meeting, entitled Spring Cleaning, will take place March 6-8 with Mrs. Cathy Corle, times to be announced.

Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at our new location, 14 Dorsey Akers Drive. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids, for children aged 3 years through sixth grade, meets every Wednesday, with a meal at 6 p.m., followed by Bible lessons, fun activities and projects from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For additional information contact the church at 937-839-4210. Salem Kids follow the Twin Valley South School schedule concerning inclement weather. If TVS has canceled school that day, Salem Kids will not meet. Salem Kids will not be meeting during Lent, through April 13.

Each Wednesday during the Lenten season there is a meal provided from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a Lenten Service at 7 p.m.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Performances will be the second Sunday of every month during 10:30 a.m. worship services.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

First Communion classes take place at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Confirmation classes meet every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for prayer, Bible study, breakfast and fellowship in the fellowship hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the church library basket or contact Linda Wick.