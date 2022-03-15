Brass band returns for concert

EATON — The Ohio Valley British Brass Band will return to Eaton for a combined concert with the Eaton Area Community Band on Sunday, April 10, at 4 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center.

This will be the bands’ seventh appearance together, and the first since 2019. The 40-member OVBBB was established in 1988, and is based at Wright State University.

The instrumentation is based on British tradition, employing cornets instead of trumpets and tenor horns in place of French horns. The group is directed by Greg Mills, retired Director of Bands at Kings Mills High School in Mason.

Members, mostly amateur musicians and retired music educators, also include Wright State music faculty members and members of the Wright Patterson Air Force Band.

The Eaton Band was founded by Gene Chatfield, and has been directed for the last 12 years by Tad Stewart.

This combined concert has become a tradition, with participants and audiences alike eagerly looking forward to it. Each band will perform several selections, and then combine for the grand finale.

