PCDL announces April calendar of events, activities

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library has released its calendar of activities and events for the month April.

New: Kids Grab and Go Crafts – all branches

Kids grab and go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

April: 3D Paper Flower Art

Using the few simple supplies provided, kids create a bouquet of eye-popping spring flowers!

New: Tween/Teen Grab and Go Crafts – all branches

Tween/Teen grab and go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

April: Tissue Paper Flowers

New: Weekly Spring Storytimes

The New Paris Branch offers weekly in-person storytimes for kids of all ages. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, focusing on the five early literacy practices of reading, singing, playing, talking, and writing.

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5 p.m.

New: Build Something New with LEGO Club

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is for school-age children to show off their Master Builder skills. The library will have LEGOs for children to build if they do not bring their own. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

Eaton LEGO Club: Monday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to register.

West Alexandria LEGO Club: Saturday, April 30 at Noon

New: Birding Club – New Paris branch all month long

Kids are invited to join the New Paris Birding Club. Think spring and pick up some bird feed at the New Paris Branch while supplies last. Keep track of the birds that you observe and share what you find with us the next time you visit.

New: National Library Week Open House

Get out and celebrate your local library! Join us as we kick off National Library Week April 3-9

Eaton Branch: Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m.

Crafts, cookie decorating contest, prizes and stations around the library showcasing everything the library offers

New Paris Branch: Monday, April 4

Crafts and snacks to celebrate National Library Week

New: Spring into a New Craft!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in April at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

All month at New Paris (Grab and Go): Shim Carrots

Tuesday, April 5 at West Alexandria at 5:30 p.m.: Buzzing Bumble Bee

Tuesday, April 5 at Eaton at 6:30 p.m.: Paint Your Own Birdhouse

Wednesday, April 6 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Fluffy Bunny

Thursday, April 7 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Wooden Rabbit

Wednesday, April 13 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Egg Decorating Party

Thursday, April 14 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Egg Decorating Party

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more! These programs are designed to be self-led. Registration is encouraged. To register, visit the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

• April 5: Library Day

• April 12: Resin Art

• April 19: Fantasy Guild

• April 26: Teen Book Club – Whale Talk by Chris Crutcher

The Eaton Branch will also offer Game On Social Hour every Friday from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. in the teen section. Games and systems will vary each week.

New: Rain Rain Go Away Family Night – West Alexandria Branch on Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m.

It’ll be raining fun as we offer crafts and science experiments related to rain at our West Alexandria Branch.

New: Coffee, Books and More! – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.

Join us for our new book discussion group! Rather than reading one book and sharing our thoughts about it, this is a chance for you to tell everyone about what you’re reading and what you think of it. Meetings will include short book descriptions, discussion questions, book recommendations, and – most importantly – coffee! We will meet on the second Tuesday of every month.

New: Intermediate Computer Class – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m.

Take a more in-depth look at computers with the Eaton Branch on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m.. The course will cover creating and navigating files and folders, uploading and downloading, and finding things on the computer. The class will include practice, and some computer experience is required. RSVP at the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

New: After School Crew – Camden Branch on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Swing by the Camden Branch on Wednesday, April 20 for some after school fun. Games, fun activities, and snacks will be provided.

New: Homeschool Hour: Pioneers – Wednesday, April 20 at 3 p.m.

Learn about American Pioneers at this special History Homeschool Hour! In the 1800s, American settlers ventured West. We will be discussing who the pioneers were, how they lived, and why their journey started.

Homeschool Hour is open to home educated students of all ages.

Advanced registration is required. Register at the Eaton Branch or call 937- 456-4331. Space is limited. This lesson may take place outside. Feel free to dress up in pioneer style clothing.

New: Zoo Family Night – Eaton Branch on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

Roar! Trek to the Eaton Branch and join us for a Zoo-themed family fun night! Feel free to come dressed as your favorite animal and enjoy crafts, games, prizes, snacks and more!

New: Women’s Health Month at Your Library – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

Join Cierra Carr, Community Engagement Specialist for Premier Health Partners, for a discussion of women’s health facts, payment resources, and tips for healthy living. There will also be a question-and-answer session, information about available community resources and a fun game with prizes.

New: April Teen Book Club – Whale Talk by Chris Crutcher – Tuesday, April 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome Teen Book Club! Grades 6+ can request a free copy from their branch here: http://bit.ly/pcdltbc. Read the book and join us on April 26 at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Eaton Branch for a discussion!

• Some snacks are provided, but you are also welcomed to bring your own.

• Our discussions are casual. You’re not being graded. There is no right or wrong answer. There is no pressure to have everything understood and figured out before you arrive at Book Club. It’s okay if you didn’t like the book or didn’t ‘get’ the book. Different perspectives make discussion more fun!

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please let us know in advance. You can still post a review on GoodReads (http://bit.ly/tbcresponses ) to discuss it with other teens!

New: West Alexandria Friends of the Library Book Sale – April 25-30

The West Alexandria Branch is closed on Thursday, April 28

We are spring cleaning our book sale items. Pick up your summer reading and explore our collection of books, magazines, nonfiction, fiction, teen, children, audiobooks, music, movies and whatever else you may find! all sales are by donation only, so fill your bags to support the Friends of the West Alexandria Library, which assists with the needs of the library throughout the year. The book sale will be held in the Town Hall/Library basement. Stuff your bags, and then bring your donation to the library.

Other library program offerings

Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• April – Ladybugs

• May – Flower

• June – Seashells

• July – USA Outline

• August – Apples

• September – Owls

• October – Ghost

• November – Dinosaur

• December – Stocking

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until age 5, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for FREE here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Genealogy Room highlights

New: Night Owl Prowl

Join the researchers at the Preble County Room at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just getting started on your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

Take advantage of the many historical research documents available at the Preble County Room, and enjoy access to the Ancestry.com library edition, which is available at any computer inside the eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists and get free research help at the Night Owl Prowl.

This event will be by registration only. Call 937- 456-4970 to register.

Please note — The Preble County Room will be open for regular business beginning at 2 p.m. this day.

Genealogy Fair Set for June 25 at the Preble County Room

The Genealogy Fair returns to the Preble County Room on Saturday, June 25, with a host of area resources for genealogy and local history research. We are inviting local history organizations throughout the area to give researchers a single event to get acquainted with research opportunities and to allow networking between the organizations. To add another layer to the Genealogy Fair, we are also inviting local vendors who specialize in historical crafts and restoration of materials.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970 Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3p.m. or by email at pcroom at preblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online – families, obituaries, marriages, historic landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical and Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.

Preble County District Library Board meeting dates

The Preble County District Library Board of Directors will meet on the following dates at the PCDL Administration Office at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated: April 25, May 23, June 27 – tax budget, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 – director and financial officer evaluation, Nov. 28 – budget, meeting schedule, and new board officers