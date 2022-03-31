Camden church welcomes new associate pastor

CAMDEN — Pastor Greg Jackson and the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden have welcomed Cody McPherson as the church’s new associate pastor.

According to a recent press release, McPherson will also direct the FSBC Children’s Ministry.

McPherson is also the music teacher at Preble Shawnee Elementary in Camden, according to Jackson. McPherson and his family will begin serving at the church the first Sunday in April.

The First Southern Baptist Church of Camden has welcomed Cody McPherson (right) as the church’s new associate pastor, beginning Sunday, April 3. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_Cody-Pastor.jpg The First Southern Baptist Church of Camden has welcomed Cody McPherson (right) as the church’s new associate pastor, beginning Sunday, April 3.