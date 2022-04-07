DEI Spring Craft Show planned for April 23

EATON – The countdown continues to the first official Downtown Eaton Inc. event of the year: the first-ever Spring Craft Show which is set for Saturday, April 23.

Visitors can enjoy an afternoon of local vendor shopping on Main Street during this family-fun event. At press time, approximately 50 vendors were slated to attend. The event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

There is also still time to sign up and become a vendor, according to organizers. Sign up by visiting www.downtowneatoninc.org and click on the “Events” tab. For additional information, email [email protected]

Downtown Eaton Inc. has planned a full calendar of events and activities to welcome visitors and residents downtown and help support the area’s economic vitality this year.

Along with the organization’s annual Adopt-a-Pot downtown flowerpot campaign, which has a deadline of April 30, other 2022 Downtown Eaton Inc. programs scheduled include:

•Mother’s Day Walk, Saturday, May 7

•Community Fun Fest, Saturday, June 18

•Family Movie Night, Friday, July 15

•Old-Fashioned Saturday Night Car Show, Saturday, Aug. 27

•TruckFest 2022, Saturday, Sept. 24

•Food Truck Fest & Craft Show, Saturday, Oct. 1

•White Christmas, Saturday, Nov. 26

Downtown Eaton Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving Eaton by supporting and promoting downtown businesses. More information regarding DEI, its activities and events, and the current membership drive are available at www.downtowneatoninc.org.