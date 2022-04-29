Eldorado celebrating sesquicentennial

The Village of Eldorado’s 150th birthday celebration has begun, with the writing of our village history book ($25 each) and a great cook book ($10 each) — both which will be for sale at our open houseas well as at the other activities.

An open house on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, from 1-5 p.m. both days, at the village council room (on the north side of the Library) on Main St. will be the first event. There will be a display of pictures and items from many former village businesses, as well as Centennial and Zucchini Festival items. Additionally, we were given several issues of the Eldorado Weekly newspaper published in 1927 and 1930. Other interesting items are going to be on loan for display. You will be greeted by the founder and first mayor of the village. The public is encouraged to come either day, look around, and have cupcakes and punch.

The second event is a car and truck show at the village park, Saturday, June 11 (rain date June 12). Cars and trucks from any year, any make or model. Live DJ, 50-50 drawing, food vendor – many trophies to be awarded. Registration is 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $10 per vehicle. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles. Awards will be presented at 4 pm. Special awards to a 1972 vehicle, the People’s Choice and the Best of Show will all be awarded. The public is encouraged to come, check out the vehicles, and vote on the People’s Choice award.

The third event — “Day in the Park” — is set for Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be many vendors with a variety of items: crafts of all kinds, jewelry, clothing, baked goods, etc. There will be kids games from 10 a.m.-noon; face painting and balloon animals from noon-3 p.m.; and of course food vendors including GoDown’s Fixens with their delicious waffle sandwiches, the Methodist Church with hot dogs, coney dogs and walking tacos, the West Manchester Legion with plenty of water and sodas.

This year Kona Ice will be back with their great shaved ice treats, and new this year will be Two Girls Cookies. There will be lots to look at, lots to eat, and lots to buy! Please join us at the village park for a day of fun!

A cornhole tournament will be held during the day also. So come on all you players — only $5 per person. Registration will be from 10 –10-11 a.m. Pre-registration is preferred if possible — to pre-register call Chris Miller at 937-467-1118 (leave a message) or email him at [email protected]

All kids, through teens, are invited to sign up during the day to take part in drawing a “Happy Birthday” greeting to Eldorado with sidewalk chalk on an assigned space on the basketball court. At the close of the Day in the Park at 4 p.m., there will be a very special event to end our Sesquicentennial Celebration. It will be a surprise, but you will want to be at the park to watch this event! You will not be disappointed!

For more information regarding any of the events, call 937-273-4151. Leave a message if no one answers.