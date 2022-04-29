Downtown group plans Mother’s Day Walk

EATON – Before the annual card and flower-filled day that is Mother’s Day, Downtown Eaton Inc. is inviting everyone to enjoy a special free morning event on Saturday, May 7.

DEI’s Mother’s Day Walk & Garden Tour, which runs from 8-10 a.m., begins at the Preble County Courthouse Plaza on Main Street.

“Everyone is encouraged to participate, as the walk will take a route through the downtown district with check-ins along the way with fun ways to celebrate the day,” DEI Organization Committee Chair Megan Griffis said.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to visit selected gardens for viewing the first signs of spring and receive tips and tricks on planting flower favorites.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged and complimentary — visit https://downtowneatoninc.org/events to sign up today.

Downtown Eaton Inc.’s Mother’s Day Walk & Garden Tour is made possible through the sponsorship of: Alpha Garden Club, Eaton Floral, Gardens Alive!, Lisaann Boutique Photography, Preble County District Library, Charles Family Hearth & Hot Tub, Necco Foster Families, TimkenSteel, SVG Motors, Lawn Plus, Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Eaton, and LCNB National Bank.