West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Zach Guehring, Jan Koeller, Joel Hootman, Abigail Schmidt, Jonathon Schmidt, Kate Studebaker, Sheryl Byrd, Brecken Bassler, Pam Deeter, Allison Byrd, Allison Bassler, Hayden Thorpe, Donna Bellar, Blake Mowell, Keith Burkett, Nicolas Timmermans.

Anniversaries this week: Jeff and Vicki Studebaker.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

The West Alexandria Kiwanis Club would like to thank the community for supporting the Easter Egg Hunt with a great turn-out at Twin Valley South practice fields on Saturday, April 16.

WABO Opening Day

West Alexandria Baseball Organization Opening Day will take place on Saturday, April 30, beginning with a parade through town starting at 11 a.m. Introduction of teams and games will take place following the parade at the WABO Park, 199 W. Oak Street.

Fireworks Donation

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is asking for donations to help with the annual July 4 fireworks display. Donations can be made at TVBank under Celebration Committee, or by purchasing from our fundraisers. As everyone can imagine the price has gone up, so we need and appreciate your help. There will be a Ticket Auction for the July 4 Fireworks at the West Alexandria Firehouse on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton St. Another way to help raise money for fireworks and find your new, favorite Scentsy items is to explore the shoppable online Scentsy catalog with Ashley Wilson, at 937-733-2664, [email protected] or ashleyw22.scentsy.us. A Norwex Fundraiser will donate 35 percent of sales commission to the WA Celebration Committee Fireworks. Norwex are household cleaning and personal care products that improve the quality of life by radically reducing the use of chemicals. To ensure the Fireworks get credit for your order, use this link: https://michellelaughlin.norwex.biz/en_US/customer/shop

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wed. at 7p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle. Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American legion, Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with a local pastor.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 20 E. South St.

Community Christian Church

Saturday Mens’ Breakfasts meet at 9 a.m. All men are welcome.

Bible Study has started meeting on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Sunday School takes place every Sunday at 9 a.m., Worship at 10a.m. and an evening meal with service takes place at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, phone: 839-4988.

Church of the Brethren

We offer Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday Worship at 10:30 p.m. Services can also be attended online at Facebook or at the church website http://www.westalexcob.org.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Join us for Worship every Sunday at 9 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Rd. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible.

Calvary Baptist Church

Doors are open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. followed by lunch. Sunday evening service will begin after lunch at 14 Dorsey Akers Drive, off Ohio 503 South. Wednesday evening services take place at 7 p.m. Contact us at 937-839-1024 or visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids, for children aged 3 years through sixth grade, meets every Wednesday with a meal at 6 p.m., followed by Bible lessons, fun activities, and projects from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For additional information contact the church at 937-839-4210.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for prayer, Bible study, breakfast and fellowship in the fellowship hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to military commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supply coupons.

