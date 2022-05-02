Blood drives May 2-3

PREBLE COUNTY — Community Blood Center is calling on the community to “Step Up to the Plate” in a time of need by donating at the National Trail High School community blood drive Monday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris, or at Preble Shawnee High School’s community blood drive Tuesday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at the school on Somers-Gratis Road, Camden.

CBC needs donors during the challenging summer months. CBC is partnering with the Dayton Dragons for the May 2 through Aug. 27 “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign.

The goal is to invite first-time donors, remind everyone to give blood despite vacation travel and other summer distractions, and to encourage donors when eligible to donate again.

CBC is throwing out the first pitch of the summer campaign with a Dragons ticket giveaway. Register to donate May 2 through May 7 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC and be automatically entered in the drawing to win four tickets to the May 19 Dragons game against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Day Air Ballpark.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.