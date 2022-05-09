ECCB blood drive set for May 12

EATON — “Step Up to the Plate” and donate at the Eaton Community Church monthly blood drive Thursday, May 12, from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the new “Step Up to the Plate” baseball t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center depends on donors to maintain a safe blood supply during the challenging summer months. CBC is partnering with the Dayton Dragons for the May 2 through Aug. 27 “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign.

The goal is to invite first-time donors, remind everyone to give blood despite vacation travel and other summer distractions, and to encourage donors when eligible to donate again.

Donors can “hit a double” by donating at least twice this summer. Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center and be automatically entered in the “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” grand prize drawing.

One lucky donor will win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park and the Cole Swindell concert immediately after the game.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more depending on height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.