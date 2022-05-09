West Alexandria News

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Taylor Denny, Candace Moore, Jessica Butler, Dan Utsinger, Connie Plank, Michelle Laughlin, Charlene Pinney, David Jones, Susanna Evans, Steve Bitner, Devon Eury, Calvin Bryant, Dan Bassler, Mara Bassler, Dick Campbell, Hannah Pemberton, Kim Fergus, Suzanne Rivers, Claire Sebald, Kathleen Tuthill, Ross McKee, in memory of Josephine Beneke Roselius.

Anniversaries this week: Dave and Pat Kincer, Ryan and Taylor Shelton.

TVS Alumni Banquet

The 133rd Twin Valley South Alumni Banquet welcomes Lanier alumni, as well, to the TVS High School on Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and social gathering is from 4:30-6 p.m. Banquet and program begins at 6 p.m. Cost of tickets is $23 per person. Tickets must be purchased by May 27, and can be purchased at Roselius Insurance, Twin Valley Bank, Alley Cuts and Heidi’s Barber Shop, all located in West Alexandria. For additional ticket information and reservations, contact Jerry Winkler at 937-733-3377, 9397-456-4484 or Curtis Early at 937-839-4017.

Fireworks donations

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is asking for donations to help with the annual July 4th fireworks display. Donations can be made at Twin Valley Bank under Celebration Committee, or by purchasing from our fundraisers. As everyone can imagine the price has gone up, so we need and appreciate your help.

The Ticket Auction for July 4th Fireworks at the West Alexandria Firehouse will be held on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton St.

Another way to help raise money for fireworks and find your new, favorite Scentsy items is to explore the shoppable online Scentsy catalog with Ashley Wilson, at 937-733-2664, [email protected] or ashleyw22.scentsy.us. A Norwex fundraiser will donate 35 percent of sales commission to the WA Celebration Committee Fireworks. Norwex is household cleaning and personal care products that improve the quality of life by radically reducing the use of chemicals. To ensure the fireworks get credit for your order, use this link: https://michellelaughlin.norwex.biz/en_US/customer/shop.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early bird games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American Legion Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with a local pastor.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 20 E. South St.

Community Christian Church

Saturday Mens’ Breakfasts meet at 9 a.m. All men are welcome.

Bible Study has started meeting on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Sunday School takes place every Sunday at 9 a.m., worship at 10 a.m. and an evening meal with service takes place at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, phone: 937-839-4988.

Church of the Brethren

We offer Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday Worship at 10:30 p.m. Services can also be attended online at Facebook or at the church website http://www.westalexcob.org.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Join us for Worship every Sunday at 9 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Rd. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible.

Calvary Baptist Church

Doors are open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. followed by Lunch. Sunday Evening Service will begin after Lunch at 14 Dorsey Akers Drive, off Ohio 503 South. Wednesday evening services take place at 7 p.m. Contact us at 937-839-1024 or visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids, for children aged 3 years through sixth grade, meets every Wednesday with a meal at 6 p.m., followed by Bible lessons, fun activities, and projects from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For additional information contact the church at 937-839-4210.

The Mother Daughter Banquet is scheduled for Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 a.m. for prayer, Bible study, breakfast and fellowship in the fellowship hall.

We will be decorating our sanctuary with red geraniums from Stockslagers for Pentecost on Sunday, June 5. Contact the church for cost and purchasing deadline at 937-839-4210.

May’s special offering will be designated to the Youth Trip expenses.

Salem Youth will be partnering with Next Step Ministries the week of June 26-July 2, in Elliott County, Kentucky, where they will be working construction on homes, doing landscaping, creating trails, and creating an outdoor worship area.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to military commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supplies.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.