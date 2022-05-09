EHS Concert Band rated ‘Superior’

EATON — On Friday, April 29, the Eaton High School Concert Band played at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) contest and was awarded a Superior Rating ,which is the highest rating they could have received at the state level. Students earned their qualification to attend the state contest a few months ago, and this year they brought home top honors. Band Director Paul Bingle and Assistant Director Haley Blevins led the group in this musical achievement.

