Cargill blood drive set for May 18

LEWISBURG — “Step Up to the Plate” and donate with Community Blood Center at the Cargill community blood drive Wednesday, May 18, from 3-7 p.m. at 261 East Clay St., Lewisburg.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the summer blood drive campaign “Step Up to the Plate” baseball t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Summer is a challenging time for maintaining the regional blood supply. CBC is encouraging donors with the May 2 through Aug. 27 “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign.

CBC wants to welcome first-time donors, remind everyone to give blood despite vacation travel and other summer distractions, and to encourage those eligible to donate again.

Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center through Aug. 27 and be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more depending on height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.