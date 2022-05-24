Local business hosting special benefit for Eaton family

EATON — On Thursday, May 26, the Gypsy Mug will be open all day, but owners Eric and Sidney Montgomery are especially inviting the public to come in after 3 p.m. for a special benefit for the Wenning family of Eaton.

Corinne Wenning and her husband Rick were both diagnosed in recent years with cancer. Sadly, Rick passed away on Tuesday, May 17.

“I just feel that we need to rally as a community and help them,” Eric Montgomery said.

Live music begins at 4:30 p.m., according to Montgomery, with local artist Jada Taylor performing, followed by Noah Back who will play a 3-hour set from 6-9 p.m.

There will also be a race car and driver Adam Schaeff from Lakengren on site for photos.

“We’ve got a lot of local businesses and a lot of local sponsorships already lined up to donate items for silent auctions,” Montgomery said. “The biggest thing we want to do is try to help this family that’s put so much into our community.”

“We’ve got a lot of donations lined up already. We want to do a silent auction, and 100 percent of that is going to go to the family,” he added. “We’re asking for a $10 at the door donation for the music and everything when people come in — 100 percent of that is going to the family. The Gypsy Mug is also going to donate a percentage of the sales for that day to the family.”

“At the end of the night, when the music’s done, that’s when we’ll close the silent auction,” he added. “Probably at nine o’clock. We’ll tally everything up. If the winners are there, great. If not, we’ll call them. We’re going to ask for names and phone numbers. They do not have to be present to win the silent auction.”

The Gypsy Mug is located at 118 E. Main St. in Eaton. For more information about the special benefit or donating for it, contact Montgomery at 937-336- 9471 or via email, [email protected]

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on [email protected]

