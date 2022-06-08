West Alexandria News

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Tammy Line, Rob Durkle, Jim Jones, Paul Sauer, Amy Ehler, Drew Bostdorff, Mike Studebaker, Walid Maalouf, Rhonda Martin, Tony Gasper, Diane Hartwig, Pat Deeter

Anniversaries this week: Jeff and Tracy Johnson, Greg and Debbie Moore, Bill and Shirley Kastens.

Preble County Farmers Market

Preble County Farmers Market is open for business every second and fourth Tuesday at the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot, 70 E. Dayton St., from 6-8 p.m. Come find local crafts, farm-raised meats, home-grown produce, and baked-goods of all kinds.

TVS Alumni Banquet

The 133rd Twin Valley South Alumni Banquet welcomes Lanier alumni, as well, to the TVS High School on Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and social gathering is from 4:30-6 p.m. Banquet and program begins at 6 p.m. Cost of tickets is $23 per person. Tickets must be purchased by May 27, and can be purchased at Roselius Insurance, Twin Valley Bank, Alley Cuts and Heidi’s Barber Shop, all located in West Alexandria. For additional ticket information and reservations, contact Jerry Winkler at 937-733-3377, 9397-456-4484 or Curtis Early at 937-839-4017.

WA Library Summer Reading Program

Wild Hearts Mobile Teaching Zoo will visit on Tuesday, June 7, at 3 p.m.

Gordan the Magician’s family-friendly magic and comedy show includes tricks, magical props, incredible illusions and audience participation on Tuesday, June 14, at 3 p.m.

Summer Reading Story-times and crafts include multi-aged programs with fun activities, dances, songs, stories and more. Campfire Tales will take place regularly on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

Kids can pick up a Weekly Grab and Go Kit that they can complete at the library or take home and finish later. Kids can make a pair of binoculars to spot birds, clouds and more in the great outdoors on Wednesday, June 1. Teen/Tween Grab and Go Kits are outdoor-themed all summer. Preserve a dandelion seed in resin to carry a beautiful piece of nature with you wherever you go, on Wednesday, June 1.

Ticket Auction for July 4 fireworks

A Ticket Auction, hosted by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee, will take place on Friday, June 17 at the West Alex Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 7 p.m. Paddles are $3 each. All money raised will support the July 4 fireworks and items for Santa Villa.

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is asking for donations to help with the annual July 4th fireworks display. Donations can be made at Twin Valley Bank under Celebration Committee, or by purchasing from our fundraisers. As everyone can imagine the price has gone up, so we need and appreciate your help.

Another way to help raise money for fireworks and find your new, favorite Scentsy items is to explore the shoppable online Scentsy catalog with Ashley Wilson, at 937-733-2664, [email protected] or ashleyw22.scentsy.us. A Norwex fundraiser will donate 35 percent of sales commission to the WA Celebration Committee Fireworks. Norwex is household cleaning and personal care products that improve the quality of life by radically reducing the use of chemicals. To ensure the fireworks get credit for your order, use this link: https://michellelaughlin.norwex.biz/en_US/customer/shop.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early bird games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American Legion Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with a local pastor.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 20 E. South St.

Community Christian Church

Saturday Mens’ Breakfasts meet at 9 a.m. All men are welcome.

Bible Study has started meeting on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Sunday School takes place every Sunday at 9 a.m., worship at 10 a.m. and an evening meal with service takes place at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, phone: 937-839-4988.

A special southern gospel performance from Glory Way Quartet will take place during Sunday morning Worship service at 10 a.m. on June 19. There is no cost or tickets for the concert, so come as you are and join us for a great time of worship this Father’s Day at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive.

Church of the Brethren

We offer Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday Worship at 10:30 p.m. Services can also be attended online at Facebook or at the church website http://www.westalexcob.org.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

All are welcome to enjoy a pleasant, informal afternoon for the Dayton Spring Gathering, Saturday, June 4 from 1-3 p.m. at 2139 Enterprise Rd. Join us for Worship every Sunday at 9a.m. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible.

Calvary Baptist Church

Doors are open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. followed by Lunch. Sunday Evening Service will begin after Lunch at 14 Dorsey Akers Drive, off Ohio 503 South. Wednesday evening services take place at 7 p.m. Contact us at 937-839-1024 or visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Offices will be closed from June 10-18. Bible Study groups will not meet during that week.

We will be decorating our sanctuary with red geraniums from Stockslagers for Pentecost on Sunday, June 5. Contact the church for cost and purchasing deadline at 937-839-4210.

May’s special offering will be designated to the Youth Trip expenses.

Salem Youth will be partnering with Next Step Ministries the week of June 26-July 2, in Elliott County, Kentucky, where they will be working construction on homes, doing landscaping, creating trails, and creating an outdoor worship area.

Salem will be conducting a field trip on Saturday, July 12 to the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY. A luxury bus will depart the parking lot at 8a.m. and will return by 5p.m. To reserve your seat at a group discount, email Mike at [email protected] or Pamela Canterbury at [email protected] by June 10.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to military commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supplies.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

June Special Offering will go to WACOCA.

Community July 4 Church Service

An Independence Day community-wide church service will take place at Peace Park on Sunday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Although chairs will be available, please plan to bring your own chair.