West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Hudson Arndts, Zoie Rivers, Todd Baker, Amy Ehler, David Anerson, Kailee Burkett, Parker Mershon, Mackenzie Overmyer, Braxtyn Parizek, Jude Ferriell, Nancy Worley, Chad Ehler, Pat Deeter, Kari Parks, Michael Randolph, Leah Guehring, Kathleen King, Cindy Harrison, Wendy White

Anniversaries this week: Phil and Chloe Cooper BuCher, Weston and Tiffany Bassler, Cory and Abbie Bassler, Rob and Sue Belvo, Larry and Judy Corn, Scott and Ruth Worley.

Preble County Farmers Market

Preble County Farmers Market is open for business every second and fourth Tuesday at the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot, 70 E. Dayton St., from 6-8 p.m. Come find local crafts, farm-raised meats, home-grown produce, and baked-goods of all kinds.

Ticket Auction for July 4 Fireworks

A Ticket Auction, hosted by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee, will take place on Friday, June 17, at the West Alexandria Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 7 p.m. Paddles are $3 each. All money raised will support the July 4 fireworks and items for Santa Villa. As everyone can imagine the price has gone up, so we need and appreciate your help. Fireworks donations can be made directly at Twin Valley Bank under WA Celebration Committee or by purchasing from our fundraisers.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

WA Library Summer Reading Program

Gordan the Magician’s family-friendly magic and comedy show includes tricks, magical props, incredible illusions and audience participation on Tuesday, June 14, at 3 p.m.

Summer Reading storytimes and crafts include multi-aged programs with fun activities, dances, songs, stories and more.

Campfire Tales will take place regularly every Wednesday at 1 p.m. throughout June and July.

Kids can pick up a Weekly Grab and Go Kit that they can complete at the library or take home and finish later. Teen/Tween Grab and Go Kits are outdoor-themed all summer.

Community July 4 Church Service

An Independence Day community-wide church service will take place at Peace Park on Sunday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Although chairs will be available, please plan to bring your own chair.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Community Christian Church

A special southern gospel performance from Glory Way Quartet will take place during Sunday morning worship service at 10 a.m. on June 19. There is no cost or tickets for the concert, so come as you are and join us for a great time of worship this Father’s Day at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive. Church phone is 937-839-4988.

Mens’ Breakfast meets Saturdays at 9 a.m. All men are welcome.

Bible Study meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Sunday School takes place every Sunday at 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m. and an evening meal with service takes place at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, phone: 839-4988.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Offices will be closed from June 10-18. Bible Study groups will not meet during that week.

Salem Youth will be partnering with Next Step Ministries the week of June 26-July 2, in Elliott County, Kentucky, where they will be working construction on homes, doing landscaping, creating trails, and creating an outdoor worship area.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets Saturday, June 18, at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All men are welcome to attend.

Salem will be conducting a field trip on Saturday, July 12 to the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY. A luxury bus will depart the parking lot at 8a.m. and will return by 5 p.m. To reserve your seat at a group discount, email Mike at [email protected] or Pamela Canterbury at [email protected] by June 10.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to military commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the church library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supplies.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

June special offering will go to WACOCA.