Historic schoolhouse open house planned

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_pchs_school1.jpg NEW PARIS — A restored Preble County schoolhouse will open its doors for an open house event on Saturday-Sunday, June 18-19, from 1-4 p.m. The schoolhouse is located at 4939 New Westville Road in New Paris close to Today’s Harvest. Anyone interested in the historic schoolhouses of Preble County won’t want to miss visiting, according to officials. The Jackson Township Schoolhouse was the first recipient of the Preble County Historical Society Historic Plaque in 2020, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White. Submitted

