Preble County Junior Fair Royalty to be crowned

EATON — The 2021 Preble County Jr. Fair Queen Hannah Lee and King Morgan Dare will emcee the 2022 edition of the Preble County Junior Fair Royalty when they are chosen this Saturday, June 18.

The contest will take place at The Joy & Whimsy Depot, 200 W. Dayton St., Lewisburg, at 7 p.m. Personal interviews will take place earlier in the day.

Again this year, there will be a representative for each species, and a representative for Clothing and Textiles, Nutrition and Foods, and the Arts.

All positions are open to both male and females who have a project entered in the fair through 4-H, FFA, FCCLA, Camp Fire Girls, Boys and Girls Clubs or Girl Scouts.

Candidates for King are:

Trevin Brandenburg, 17, Camden, representing Preble Shawnee FFA. Trevin is the son of James and Heather Garnett-Brandenburg.

Drew Michael, Eaton, representing Eaton MVCTC FFA. Drew is the son of Jeff and Amber Michael.

Zane Owens, 16, Lewisburg, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Zane is the son of Aaron and Amy Owens.

Candidates for Queen are:

Abbie Bryant, 18, Eaton, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Abbie is the daughter of Darrell and Angela Bryant.

Danielle Coffey, 18, Germantown, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Danielle is the daughter of Christine Berger.

Haley Davidson, 16, Eldorado, representing NT MVCTC FFA. Haley is the daughter of Roger and Cille Davidson.

Sonja Friend, 17, Eaton, representing Busy Bees 4-H Club. Sonja is the daughter of Brad and Necoleia Friend.

Bailey Jerdon, 17, Eaton, representing Jackson Young Farmers 4-H Club. Bailey is the daughter of Les and Mandy Jerdon.

Kendall Miller, 17, Camden, representing Preble County Livestock & Eaton MVCTC FFA. Kendall is the daughter of Joe and Malissa Miller.

Jillian Overmyer, 16, West Alexandria, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club. Jillian is the daughter of Michael and Jenifer Overmyer.

Brianna Wagoner, 16, Lewisburg, representing Tri-County North MVCTC FFA. Brianna is the daughter of Bryan and Eliza Wagoner.

Candidates for Livestock/Non-Livestock Royalty include:

Beef Queen — Mikayla Henning, 16, Camden, representing Dixon Township Swine 4-H Club. Mikayla is the daughter of Mike and Becky Henning

Beef Princess — Piper Campbell, 14, Eaton, representing Ultimate Livestock 4-H Club. Piper is the daughter of Andy and Darci Campbell.

Canine Queen — McKenna Artz, 12, Kettering, representing Tailwaggers 4-H Club. McKenna is the daughter of Jonathan Artz and Shelby Shepherd; Emma Bergbigler, 13, Eaton, representing Preble Co. Livestock and Preble Co. Tailwaggers 4-H Clubs. Emma is the daughter of Jeremy and Cortney Bergbigler; Madison Dawson, 13, Darrtown, representing Tailwaggers 4-H Club. Madison is the daughter of Hope and Daniel Bulach, and Ava Weldy, 12, West Alexandria, representing Preble Co. Tailwaggers 4-H Club. Ava is the daughter of Jackson and Lindsey Weldy.

Dairy Queen — Ava Niehoff, 15, Camden, representing Preble Shawnee FFA. Ava is the daughter of James and Michelle Niehoff.

Dairy Princess — Addyson House, 14, Camden, representing Dixon Israel Livestock 4-H Club. Addyson is the daughter of Chip House and Melissa Hudson.

Goat King — Mason Nuse, 14, New Paris, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Mason is the son of Catina Lopez.

Goat Queen — Abbie Bryant, 18, Eaton, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Abbie is the daughter of Darrell and Angela Bryant.

Horse Princess — Bailey Garnett, 12, Somerville, representing Camden Saddle Pals 4-H Club. Bailey is the daughter of Tim and Ashley Garnett and Mekenzie Miller, 12, Camden, representing Camden Saddle Pals 4-H Club. Mekenzie is the daughter of Stephen and Kelly Klosterman.

Horse Prince — Beau Garnett, 14, Somerville, representing Camden Saddle Pals 4-H Club. Beau is the son of Tim and Ashley Garnett.

Horse Queen — Peyton Cole, 18, Eaton, representing Camden Saddle Pals 4-H Club. Peyton is the daughter of Daniel and Karen Cole.

Horse King — Haven Johnson, 15, Germantown, representing Camden Saddle Pal 4-H Club. Haven is the son of Terry and Nichole Johnson.

Lamb/Wool Queen —Anna Barney, 16, Eaton, representing Eaton MVCTC FFA. Anna is the daughter of Scott and Shelley Barney; Haley Davidson, 16, Eldorado, representing NT MVCTC FFA. Haley is the daughter of Roger and Cille Davidson; Molli Deaton, 13, Eaton, representing Jackson Young Farmers 4-H Club. Molli is the daughter of Brian and Kristi Deaton; Isabella Foley, 13, West Alexandria, representing Preble Lambs Unlimited. Isabella is the daughter of Ryan Grimme and Amanda Foley; Daisy Ruebush, 12, Camden, representing Preble Lambs Unlimited. Daisy is the daughter of Will and Kajsa Ruebush; Madalynn Studebaker, 16, Eaton, representing Preble County Livestock. Madalynn is the daughter of Brian and Mandi Studebaker, and Brianna Wagoner, 16, Lewisburg, representing Tri-County North MVCTC FFA. Brianna is the daughter of Bryan and Eliza Wagoner.

Nutrition, Textiles and Arts Queen — Emma Bergbigler, representing Preble Co. Livestock & Tailwaggers 4-H Clubs; Jenna Deaton, 13, Eaton, representing Jackson Young Farmers 4-H Club. Jenna is the daughter of Brian and Kristi Deaton; Berea Friend, 13, Eaton, representing Busy Bees 4-H Club. Berea is the daughter of Brad and Necoleia Friend, and Natalie Osswald, 17, Eldorado, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Natalie is the daughter of Lane and Bambi Osswald.

Pork Queen — Miranda Ott, 15, Eldorado, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Miranda is the daughter of Janet and Brad Ott and Kaitlyn Schweizer, 14, New Paris, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Scott and Mindy Schweizer.

Poultry Queen — Sonja Friend, 17, Eaton, representing Busy Bees 4-H Club. Sonja is the daughter of Brad and Necoleia Friend, and Josey Meeks, 17, Eaton, representing Preble Lambs Unlimited 4-H Club. Josey is the daughter of Beth and Jim Meeks.

Poultry King — John Bryce Osborne, 12, Gratis, representing Preble County Poultry & Pride 4-H Club. John is the son of Brandon and Cheri Osborne.

Rabbit Queen — Lillian Bailey, 17, West Alexandria, representing Cottontail Express 4-H Club. Lillian is the daughter of Landon and Michelle Bailey; Katie Bryant, 16, Eaton, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Katie is the daughter of Darrell and Angela Bryant; Berea Friend, 13, Eaton, representing Busy Bees 4-H Club. Berea is the daughter of Brad and Necoleia Friend; Briana Henemyre, 18, West Alexandria, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club. Briana is the daughter of Wayne and Heather Henemyre, and Jillian Overmyer, 16, West Alexandria, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club. Jillian is the daughter of Michael and Jenifer Overmyer.

The Preble County Jr. Fair Royalty Committee offers its gratitude to the following donors for their support: Eaton Floral, LLC, Henning Farms, Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club, New Hope Church, Paris Modelettes 4-H Club, Preble Co. Horse Advisors, Slone Livestock/Justin & Kayla Slone, Kay and Lon Swihart, The Joy & Whimsy Depot, Trifecta K9, LLC/Matt & Heather Lunsford and Kris Walker/Mary Kay.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

