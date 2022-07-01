Chamber Classic planned for Aug. 19

PREBLE COUNTY — Registration is now open for the 2022 Preble County Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing.

The outing will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, at Beechwood Golf Course, 1476 Ohio 503, in Arcanum.

The Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing is a promotional event for businesses, their employees, and even customers to network outdoors in a fun, engaging way. Space is limited to the first 36 teams. Proceeds from this annual community event support the Chamber’s Scholarship Fund as well as other Chamber programs and initiatives.

Sign up a team and/or plan for a sponsorship at www.preblecountyohio.com. The day includes door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, lunch and more.

For additional information contact the Preble County Chamber of Commerce office at 937-456-4949 or email [email protected] Watch for additional details as the outing grows nearer.