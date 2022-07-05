Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery to host ‘Memorial for the Unborn’

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery will join with other local organizations to recognize the Memorial for the Unborn on Friday July 15, from 7-9 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will feature presentations by State Representative Rodney Creech, Preble County Commissioner Adam Craft and Cathy Webb of Birth Right.

Guests will enjoy refreshments while meeting Tamara Webb, author of “A Rose Among Ashes.”

During the event, guests will have an opportunity to order an engraved brick which will be placed in the memorial garden.

The evening will conclude with the unveiling of the memorial garden donated by Derek and Eshelle Bales. Then families of the unborn will be invited to take part in a lantern release.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP by July 13, by calling Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery at 937-839-4476.