DD holds events at ASK playground

Somerville National Bank Kids Business Fair

The Preble County Board of DD partnered with Somerville National Bank for a Kids’ Business Fair on Thursday, June 23. The event was a huge success according to organizers.

Over 20 young entrepreneurs, aging from 8-15 years of age, participated in the event. Their talents showcased crafts, food, and 3D imaging. Over 80 visitors came to purchase in the items which were for sale and show support for the young entrepreneurs. Many families stayed to enjoy the amenities of A.S.K. Playground.

“A.S.K. Playground stands for ‘All Special Kids’ and if you’re curious, just ASK,” Preble County DD’s Maria Morgan said. “Thank you to the parents and volunteers that helped ensure this event was a success.”

PCBDD Community Picnic

On Saturday, June 25, PCBDD hosted a community picnic at A.S.K. Playground. Families came out to take advantage of the beautiful weather and enjoyed the amenities of A.S.K. Playground, according to Morgan. Approximately 11 families stopped in. PCBDD offered oversized soccer, corn hole, wiffle ball, bubbles, oversized bowling Frisbees and crafts.

“This was a fun filled event for all who attended. A huge thank you to those who volunteered for this event,” Morgan said.

The next Community Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit the PCBDD website to learn more at https://prebledd.org/events.

Any organization which would like to partner with PCBDD for an event at the A.S.K. Playground, can contact them through the website at: https://prebledd.org.

