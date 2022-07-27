West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Joshua Chapman, Lily Naudascher, Jacob Jackson, Jim Wells, Adam Beneke, Cyndi McCoy Smith, Regina Moses, Kathleen Ulrich Carpenter, Jeff Thompson, Krista Swihart, Vanessa Harmon Dobbs, Olivia Glander, Dave Oligee, Cindy Creech, Al Spoonamore.

Anniversaries this week: John and Wanda DeVilbiss, Tim and Donna Beneke, Robert and Loretta Turpin.

American Legion Post 322

Picnic Dinner, Saturday, Aug. 20, 5-7 p.m. Cost will be $8 for hamburgers & sausages/brats, french fries, baked beans, and macaroni salad. We are trying to have homemade ice cream for $2 a bowl. Also we will have other desserts available for various prices. Hope to see everyone there. Euchre every Wed. at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle. Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American Legion, Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Preble County Farmers Market

Preble County Farmers Market is open for business every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot, 70 E. Dayton St., from 6-8 p.m. Come find local crafts, farm-raised meats, home-grown produce, and baked-goods of all kinds.

‘54-‘58 Class Reunion

There will be a get-together for Classes of 1954, ‘57, ‘58 or anyone who wants to come to Rob’s Restaurant in Brookville, Tuesday, Aug. 9, at noon. Don Eby will be in town, attending.

Community Garage Sales

The next Community Garage Sale week will take place the first week of August in the village. There will be no sale permits required during these days. The final Community Garage Sale will take place the second week of October, coinciding with the Kiwanis Oktoberfest.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

WA Library Summer Reading Program

Summer reading storytimes and crafts include multi-aged programs with fun activities, dances, songs, stories and more. Campfire Tales will take place regularly on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

Kids can pick up a Weekly Grab and Go Kit that they can complete at the library or take home and finish later. Teen/Tween Grab and Go Kits are outdoor-themed all summer.

Lego Club, for all school-aged children, meets the last Saturday of each month from noon to 1p.m. Build, complete challenges and have fun. Use the library’s LEGOs or bring your own. Please label your container if bringing LEGOs from home.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

The annual ice cream social will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Community Christian Church

Join us Sunday, July 31, at 6 p.m. for Curt Duncan and Friends, who will be joining us to share Psalms, hymns and spiritual songs. Everyone is welcome to come worship and sing praises with us. A love offering will be taken. Curt Duncan and Friends will be joining us the last Sunday evening of each month, through September, at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive. Contact the church by phone at 937-839-4988 or visit http://cccwestalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

High school and middle school Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church, West Alexandria.

The NALC Disaster Response currently needs empty backpacks and Bibles for children and teens. The deadline for all donations is Sunday, July 31.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons for military commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supplies.