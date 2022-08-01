Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night pre-registration available

EATON — Downtown Eaton will come alive again on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the 24th annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night brings an evening of live music, vintage automobiles, motorcycles, and good old-fashioned family fun.

This year’s car show will run from 2-6 p.m. Pre-registration is now available for both car show participants and those wishing to take part in the new Old Fashioned Pinup Pageant & Contest.

Car lovers wishing to register their vehicles in advance can save money and time by doing so online at https://rb.gy/khrxwx, or by visiting www.downtowneatoninc.org, clicking on the “Events” tab and selecting Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night.

Pageant contest participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite era’s vintage attire and join in for a retro good time. Registration for this new addition to the annual Downtown Saturday Night lineup is free.

This competition will have three categories: Junior Preteen (ages 0-12,) Junior Teen, (ages 13-17,) and Adult (ages 18 and over.)

All participants in the pageant contest will be required to check in upon arrival downtown at the DEI registration tent, to sign a waiver and/or confirm online registration prior to entering the contest area.

Pageant participants must adhere to the contest standards and behave in a professional manner. Swimsuits, lingerie, profanity, nudity, or provocative behavior are unacceptable and will not be permitted. Participants must dress in 1920’s, 1930’s, 1940’s, or 1950’s- era costumes displaying pinup-style glamour. All entrants must sign a waiver and those under the age of 18 must have a parent signature and be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Online registration is available at https://rb.gy/bqhykg, or by clicking on the Events tab at www.downtowneatoninc.org and selecting the information for Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night.

Watch for additional details for Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night as they become available.

Pre-registration is now available for both Downtown Saturday Night car show participants and those wishing to take part in the new Old Fashioned Pinup Pageant & Contest. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/08/web1_dei10.jpg Pre-registration is now available for both Downtown Saturday Night car show participants and those wishing to take part in the new Old Fashioned Pinup Pageant & Contest.

Event to include new pageant contest