TCN hosting track, turf dedication

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North Local Schools will host a dedication ceremony for its new track and turf, and a Community pep rally, on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., at TCN’s Miami Valley North Field.

“Funded by a variety of sources including federal grant funds, casino revenue funds, permanent improvement funds and the TCN general fund, we believe that our new facility will be one of the finest in the area. We are excited to share the finished product with the entire Tri-County North community,” school officials said in a press release last week.

The district invites back and will honor any TCN alumni who has played football or soccer, run track, cheered or marched in the TCN band on the school’s field.

“We would like to recognize all who have made this shining jewel for TCN possible, including school administration, board of education members, all TCN staff members, Lewisburg village officials and we also welcome all of our high school fall coaches and teams. In addition we enthusiastically hope our entire Tri-County North community can join us in this celebration,” the release noted.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, prior to the first actual event on the field, North’s Friday, Aug. 19, home football game versus Brookville.

Public invited to ceremony and pep rally