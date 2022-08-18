Preble County Pork Festival bringing back smorgasbord

EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the smorgasbord.

“This inclusive meal is set to delight attendees with pork chops, sausage, sliced ham, coleslaw, baked beans, au gratin potatoes, pie, and more,” promoters with RMJG Events said in a press release last week.

“The Preble County Pork Festival is a true community event, and the Smorgasbord has long been a part of this grand tradition. Organizers are glad to bring this back to the 2022 festival with fanfare. This one-of-a-kind dinner experience can only be found at the Preble County Pork Festival, the third full weekend in September at the Preble County Fairgrounds,” the release continued.

Pricing for the smorgasbord has been set at $25 (adults,) $20 (seniors) and $15 (ages 10 and under) per person.

Additional venues, including Breakfast, Short Order, Pop ‘n Chop, Nacho Stand, and others will still be available also.

The purpose of the Pork Festival is to provide education and further the pork industry, a once staple of Preble County growth. Food, fun, crafts, and educational exhibits will fill the fairgrounds. All are encouraged to attend and support the county’s largest family-friendly event, organizers said

Additional information, including volunteer opportunities, may be found at www.porkfestival.org, as well as the full event schedule and festivities as they are confirmed.

Find detailed ways to help support this year’s event at www.porkfestival.org/sponsors.

“Be part of the tradition and stay involved, ‘For the Love of the Pork Festival!’” organizers said.