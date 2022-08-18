Eaton Taco Bell awarded TB’s ‘Live Mas’ Scholarship

EATON — Earlier this week, Lauren Adams, an Eaton Taco Bell employee, received a $30,000 scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation.

Up to $7 million in scholarships were awarded to ambitious students ages 16 to 26 across the country, including more than $2 million specifically for Taco Bell team members who have been part of a team for at least 30 consecutive days. To raise money for the scholarship fund, the Taco Bell Foundation partners with Taco Bell restaurants to host national fundraisers twice per year.

Adams was a past student of Twin Valley South and is currently enrolled at Ohio University. She is pursuing a degree in Visual Communications. Adams has worked for Taco Bell in Eaton for three years. She plans to use the scholarship money to help pay for her tuition, books and classes for the rest of her school career.

Scholarship applicants were not required to submit grades, essays or test scores, and winners can use the funds for several education paths, including community colleges and trade schools. Like other applicants for the scholarships, Adams needed to submit a two-minute video describing her passion, a positive change she wants to make in the world and how her education will help her achieve that goal.

“The annual Live Mas Scholarship winners join a community of passionate change-makers and gain access to real-world opportunities, professional connections and a nationwide mentorship network,” officials said in a recent press release.

“At Taco Bell, young people are the heart and soul — they are our customers, our employees, and our future leaders. No cause is more important to our brand than supporting the passions and dreams of our youth. We look forward to seeing the future that Lauren creates. We are so proud of her!” said James Mayer, owner of the Taco Bell in Eaton.