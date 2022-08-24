Downtown car show, concert on tap this week

EATON — Looking for something to do in Eaton? From a special concert on Thursday to the Downtown Saturday Night car show this weekend, there are plenty of options.

Downtown Eaton will roar to life on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the 24th annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night brings an evening of live music, vintage automobiles, motorcycles, and good old-fashioned family fun.

This year’s car show will run from 2-6 p.m. and includes a brand-new Old Fashioned Pinup Pageant & Contest.

The annual event by Downtown Eaton Inc. is open to the public and will include live entertainment, raffles and giveaways, bounce houses and fun for the kids, food trucks and vendors for everyone to enjoy.

Car show judging begins at 3 p.m. with the Top 50 awarded at 6 p.m.

Sponsors for this year’s event include the City of Eaton, Eaton Police and Fire Divisions, Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Lawn Plus, Freedom First Credit Union, Beoddy Oil, Preble County Historical Society, LCNB, Neaton Auto, Wings Etc., Designs by Kenny Wright, Skyline Chili, Charles Family Hearth & Hot Tubs, Silfex, NECCO, and Parker Hannifin.

Pageant contest participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite era’s vintage attire and join in for a retro good time. Registration for this new addition to the annual Downtown Saturday Night lineup is free. This competition will have three categories: Junior Preteen (ages 0-12,) Junior Teen, (ages 13-17,) and Adult (ages 18 and over.) All participants in the pageant contest will be required to check in upon arrival downtown at the DEI registration tent, to sign a waiver and/or confirm online registration prior to entering the contest area. Pageant participants must adhere to the contest standards and behave in a professional manner. Participants must dress in 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, or 1950s-era costumes displaying pinup-style glamour. All entrants must sign a waiver and those under the age of 18 must have a parent signature and be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Prior to the car show on Saturday, DEI is helping the Star Theater welcome the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight for a special performance Thursday, Aug. 25, when the Band of Flight will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

This event, in partnership with Downtown Eaton Inc., is free and open to the public.

The Star Theatre at Eagles Point is located at 310 N. Barron St. The entrance is on the north side of the gymnasium (look for the black pig and the Star Theatre signs.)

Street parking for Thursday’s concert is available as well as the parking lot on the corner of Barron and Decatur Streets. The Star Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

USAF Band of Flight performing in town Thursday