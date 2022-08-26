PSWCD to host 73rd Annual Meeting

CAMDEN — Preble SWCD’s 73rd Annual Meeting is swiftly approaching. All are invited to join Thursday, Sept. 1, at Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center on 1259 Swann Beatty Rd, Camden, for this year’s meeting.

The annual meeting will take place that evening at 5:30 p.m., beginning with the Board of Supervisors Election, and followed by a free dinner served at 6 p.m. Emily Mullen of Mullen Dairy and Creamery will be guest speaker. Attendees will enjoy a spirited game of Conservation Trivia and the chance to win door prizes.

PSWCD is also looking forward to inducting a new member to the Conservation Hall of Fame and awarding an Outstanding Cooperator of the Year. There will also be plenty of activities for the kids to do during the meeting.

PSWCD welcomes everyone to bring the whole family for this free event. Advance reservation for the annual meeting is requested.

To RSVP, call the SWCD office at 937-456-5159 with the names and ages of those planning to attend. RSVP no later than Friday, Aug. 26.