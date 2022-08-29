PCDL receives West Alexandria Archive collection

EATON — The West Alexandria Archive, over the decades, has conducted historical research and printed publications, assisted individuals with research, encouraged historic preservation and more. Now, the Archive is dissolving and will be turning over its collection — from historic West Alexandria artifacts and photographs to genealogies and original publications — to Preble County District Library’s Preble County Room.

“We are confident that this is the best path to ensure our resources and history are preserved and available to the public in the future,” said Ron Dafler, Director of the West Alexandria Archive. “The Preble County Room provides the much-needed space to house these historical records.”

“The Preble County Room is honored to be the beneficiary of this wonderful collection,” said Angie Getter, Director of the Preble County Room. “We are committed to preserving the history of Preble County and the surrounding areas. This collection will be a great addition for our patrons looking to further enhance their genealogical and local history research.”

All West Alexandria area yearbooks, the large class pictures, books pertaining to West Alexandria, and items already in the library’s reference section are staying at the West Alexandria Branch of Preble County District Library. All other books, photos, and items, including the Twin Valley News newspapers, will go to the Preble County Room.

The Preble County Room is scanning all pictures from the West Alexandria Archives. Once complete, the library will bind copies into books housed at the West Alexandria Branch, and the originals will remain in the Preble County Room.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with these or other projects is asked to contact the Preble County Room at 937-456-4250.

