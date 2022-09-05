Upcoming blood drives announced

PREBLE COUNTY — Donors can support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when they donate at the National Trail High School community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the school located at 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris. Two other donation opportunities will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, one at the Kettering Health Preble community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton, and the other at the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

Register to donate through Oct. 1 with Community Blood Center and get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Summer is ending and the Labor Day holiday week arriving with an ongoing shortage of type O blood.

Everyone who registers to donate through Oct. 1 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game” — Ohio State vs. Michigan — Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Registered donors will get a double entry into “The Game” drawing by registering to donate at the Labor Day Weekend Tailgate Party, Sept. 2-4, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center.