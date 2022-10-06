ECS holding safety drill Tuesday, Oct. 11

EATON — Eaton Community Schools staff and faculty will be working with first responders on Tuesday, Oct.11, on a school safety drill during a scheduled professional development day. There will be more than usual activity at the East/Bruce School campus, but this is just a drill, according to school officials.

Students will not be in session on Oct. 11.

“We want to inform those who live in the vicinity of the East/Bruce campus and anyone who may travel in that area on Tuesday, Oct. 11, so that no one is alarmed by the activity. Again, this is just a practice drill,” Superintendent Jeff Parker said in a recent press release.