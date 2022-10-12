Eaton Community Church hosting Oct. 13 blood drive

EATON — Support the fall blood supply and the special needs of cancer patients by donating at the Eaton Community Church monthly Eaton community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 13, from noon-6 p.m., at 813 Camden Road.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 3-29 will receive the “Ignite the Fight” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

October is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and the need for blood donations to help all cancer patients survive. One fourth of all blood donations goes to the treatment of cancer patients. The blood products of platelets and plasma are vital because chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, which lowers the production of platelets.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.