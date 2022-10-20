West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Lois Oligee, Kaelee Rivers, Heather Guehring, Jackson Walker, Kara Mackie, Judy Corn, Kaylee Dennison, Dale Degler, Cheryl Samson, Chelsea Byrd, in memory of Forest Red Rivers.

Anniversaries this week: Tim and Darlene Bassler, Steve and Darlene Milliken, Tim and Chelsea Byrd, Mic and Melissa Johnson, Chris and Tonya Woods.

Kiwanis Oktoberfest Queen

Kira Chesney was crowned the 2022 Oktoberfest Queen on Oct. 8 in West Alexandria. First runner-up was awarded to Olivia Campbell.

Kira is a junior at Twin Valley South and attends the Miami Valley Career Technology Center in Graphic Commercial Photography where she aspires to obtain a college degree in Agriculture Science and Digital Marketing in order to become a Digital Photographer in the Ag. and Wildlife industries. She is the daughter of Wendy Chesney. Kira serves as the Graphic Photography Treasurer at MVCTC, is in her 14th year of dancing at Margaret Leiber School of Dance, and has participated in activities such as Science Olympiad, Energy Team, 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts and band. She has maintained her status on the High Honor Roll and has been invited to apply for National Honor Society. Kira provides assistance for elderly neighbors and friends in her spare time.

Olivia is a senior at Twin Valley South and Miami Valley Career Technology Center with goals of obtaining a cosmetology license. She is the daughter of Ian and Christy Campbell. Olivia is President of MVCTC Skills USA Section1, is a Varsity track runner and varsity cheerleader in addition to volunteering at her church youth group. Olivia is on the High Honor Roll and has been invited to apply for National Honor Society. She works as a sales associate at SVG Motors and interns at Jamie’s Alley Cuts.

Alpha Kappa Sorority is the coordinator of the Oktoberfest Queen Contest, and has been an active philanthropic organization in the Village since 1941. AKS raises funds through various projects in order to award, annually, two academic scholarships, donate to families in need at Thanksgiving and at Christmas, and to support mission endeavors within the community.

Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant

The Sixth Annual Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, took place Oct. 8 at the Kiwanis Oktoberfest in Peace Park. Winners of Baby Miss are: first place Ella Shafer, second place Everlee O’Laughlin, and third place Stella Foster. Winner of Baby Mister is Jaxon Schooley. Winner of Tiny Miss is Everly Richardson. Winner of Tiny Mister is Andrew Schooley. Little Miss, first place is Samantha Shiprak, and second place is Stella Hayes. Mini Miss winner is Mickenzie Repasky. Young Miss first place winner is Oakley Tuers, second place went to Tania Patel, and third place went to Cierra Blackwell. Winners of Young Mister are: first place Jace Beneke; second place, Aryan Patel, and third place Azrael Bass. Pre-Teen Miss first place is Gemma Hayes, second place is Mia Bass, and third place is Mariah Meyers. Junior Miss first place is Olivia Hoover, and second place is Emma Berbigler. Most Talented is Stella Hayes, Most Poised is Emma Berbigler, Best Personality is Andrew Schooley, Most Dapper is Jace Beneke, Most Festive is Everly Richardson and Showstopper went to Olivia Hoover.

The Alpha Kappa Sorority Miss and Mr. pageant committee, consisting of Kami Schooley (Chair), Bevin Hager, Kim Fergus and Heather Tuttle, sponsored the sixth annual Oktoberfest Miss & Mr. Pageant. Interviews were held on Oct. 2 at the American Legion. Participants were asked questions pertaining to their activities, likes and dislikes, and given the opportunity to perform a talent. The committee reviewed the videos and scored each contestant. A total of 21 participants entered the contest at an entry fee of $20 per participant. All participants received a pageant t-shirt and goodie bag. In addition to the pageant, contestants were given the opportunity to ride on the Alpha Kappa Sorority float in the Oktoberfest parade.

The committee would like to thank the following people for their help in coordinating the event from beginning to end: West Alexandria Kiwanis, John Devilbiss, The West Alexandria American Legion (Interview Location), Janette Hittle, Alison Derringer, and Kim Fergus (Judges), Andrea Spratt of First Impression Wear (t-shirts and waived the artwork set up fee), Jimmy Kimball (use of trailer for the parade), Kent West (Driver for parade), Stockslagers Greenhouse (Donation for Parade Decorations), Bevin Hager, Kim Fergus, and Heather Tuttle for their amazing help and coordination of the whole event.

Beggar’s Night

Trick or Treat in the Village will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s 40th annual Turkey Shoot takes place at 1 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 20. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 336-1618, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, October 22 from 9a.m. to 12p.m. and 1p.m. to 4p.m. with complimentary Lunch at noon for both sessions. The Hunt is open to youth, 12-17 years of age who have completed a Hunter Education Course. Proof of Certification is required. The Hunt is free but limited to 20 young participants with two rooster pheasant per hunt. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road. Contact Curtis Early, 937-533-3226, Paul Price at 937-248-1083 or Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618 for more information.

Christmas in the Village Craft Show

Christmas in the Village Craft Show, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Twin Valley South High School, 101 Education Drive, from noon-5 p.m. This free admission indoor event will have a small, cash-only snack bar in addition to arts, crafts, independent consultants, baked goods, and more. Vendors can register for 10×10 spaces by calling or texting Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151. Deadline for vendor applications is Nov. 1.

Breakfast with Santa

Alpha Kappa Sorority is sponsoring Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8-10 a.m. at Twin Valley South High School, 100 Education Drive. What a great way to kick off the holidays by bringing your family for a delicious breakfast, and taking pictures with Santa. Tickets are pre-order only with no sales at the door. Tickets are $7 each, plus an additional $3 per specialized ornament with your child’s name. Deadline to order tickets is Friday, Nov. 25. To order tickets, call or text Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151. Doors open at 8a.m. with breakfast beginning at 8:15 a.m. Pictures with Santa begin at 9a.m., and the event ends at 10 a.m.

Library News

Kids, teens and adults can pick up a Weekly Grab and Go Kit to complete at the library or take home and finish later.

We are continuing our Magnet of the Month through 2022. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card. After you complete your magnet, bring it, or a picture of it, to show us in order to get your card stamped. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing at 16 N. Main St.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship every Sunday at 10a.m. at 20 E. South St. Visit our website, www.stjohnwestalex.net.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30a.m. in person, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Join us for a Gathering Information and Sharing Event, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Our newly-formed Witness Team and Pastor Tim want to share some recent findings and talk about what you believe God is up to with St. John. Light refreshments provided. Worship takes place Sundays at 9 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids, for children ages preschool through sixth grade, meets every Wednesday. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. and children’s programming from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for fun, games, songs and Bible stories every Wednesday.

Salem Kids Annual Harvest Party will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. for fun, food, games and a hayride. Dinner is included. Parents and families are welcome to attend at the Unger’s Farm, 651 N. Preble County Line Road.

Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship applications can be found in a folder on the Church Secretary’s door and on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary. The completed application and the required documents are due no later than October 30 and can be returned to the Church Secretary’s office, or mailed. The Finance Committee will review the completed applications. Awards will be made in early January. If you have any questions, please contact Wendy Chesney at 937 336-2027 or [email protected]

The women provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter in Eaton on the fourth Monday of every month.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study group meets at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall every third Saturday.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to Commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supply coupons.

The October Special Offering has been designated to the Community Action Partnership Thanksgiving Meal at the Fairgrounds.

Pictured, left to right, is 2022 Oktoberfest Queen Kira Chesney and First Runner-up Olivia Campbell. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_2021-Oktoberfest-Queen-JoslynBeneke-Young-MisterJaceBeneke-Junior-Miss-Ilivia-Hoover-Beneke.jpeg Pictured, left to right, is 2022 Oktoberfest Queen Kira Chesney and First Runner-up Olivia Campbell. 