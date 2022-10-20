Open enrollment: free Medicare plan comparison help available

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that the department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) is providing free and unbiased Medicare insight, plan comparison, and enrollment assistance during Medicare’s Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 open enrollment period for Ohioans to select coverage for 2023.

OSHIIP, celebrating its 30th anniversary as the state’s official Medicare educational resource, is conducting Medicare Checkup events both virtually and on-site in communities around the state, and individual virtual counseling. OSHIIP’s Medicare experts are also available at 800-686-1578 and [email protected]

During the Medicare Checkup events, participants will learn Medicare fundamentals, what’s new, how to compare plans, prescription drug coverage options, and ways to save money.

Schedules for both the virtual and on-site Medicare Checkup events are available at www.insurance.ohio.gov along with an individual virtual counseling scheduling tool.

Medicare plan information for 2023 can be found at www.medicare.gov. Careful evaluation of plan options is imperative because plans may have different benefits, out-of-pocket costs, covered prescription drugs, in-network physicians, and premiums than the year before.

Ohioans on Medicare can also call 800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for Medicare help.