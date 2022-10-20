YMCA hosting blood drive

EATON — Give blood in honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Preble County YMCA community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 27, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the “Ignite the Fight” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

October is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and the need for blood donations. One fourth of all blood donations goes to the treatment of cancer patients. The blood products of platelets and plasma are vital because chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, which lowers the production of platelets.

Save time by downloading the new Donor Time app, and using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.