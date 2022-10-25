PCDL announces October programming

PREBLE COUNTY — Fall Storytimes will be held as follows:

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5 p.m.

Camden Little Ones Storytime (all ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. or 4:45 p.m.

After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

New! Grab & Go Crafts Are Back — All Branches

Grab & Go Kits have returned and are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

Kids: Pop-Up Haunted House Card

Teens: Pet Ghost

Each kit includes instructions and materials to complete each craft.

New! Fall into a New Craft!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in October at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Thursday, Oct. 20, at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Bring Your Own Craft Club

Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Eaton at 6 p.m.: DIY Zombie Barbies

New! Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in October at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Family Game Night

Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Camden at 6 p.m.: After School Fun

Thursday, Oct. 20, at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Family Game Night

Wednesday, Oct. 26, at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Spooky Snack Crafts

Thursday, Oct. 27, at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Spooky Snack Crafts

New! Homeschool Hour: MakerSpace – Eaton Branch on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m.

Learn how our MakerSpace can help you meet your educational goals! This Homeschool Hour program will focus on some of the services available at the Eaton Branch. Home-educated students (and their educators!) can learn all about our education kits, 3D printer, computer software, and more! Find out how the MakerSpace can be used for art, science, technology, life skills, and even music! This program is open to home-educated students of all ages, as well as their instructors. Register at the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

New! Witches’ Brew Social – West Elkton Branch on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m.

Calling all witches & warlocks, ghosts & goblins! The West Elkton branch is having a Witches’ Brew Social for all ages! (Not your granny’s kind of ice scream social!) We will be serving up a special witches’ brew, along with coffee and hot cocoa. Do you have a spooky story about the area to share? Know any interesting history about West Elkton? If so, come sit a spell around our spooky indoor campfire and sip some witches’ brew. We’d love to hear your spooktacular tales! Kids-come in dressed in your Halloween costume and get a Halloween treat! It’s sure to be a spook-tastic time!

New! Build Something New with Lego Club

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts Lego Club. Lego Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring Legos from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

New Paris After School Lego Time: Wednesdays all day

West Alexandria Lego Club: Saturday, Oct. 29, at noon

Eaton Lego Club: Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:30 p.m.

New! Halloween Trick or Treating – West Elkton Branch on Monday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.

Hey kids, the West Elkton branch will be handing out a special treat for trick-or-treating on Halloween from 3-6 p.m.. So stop in for a bite! We’d love to see your Halloween costumes! Scare ya then!

New! October Teen Book Club – The Missing Season by Gillian French – Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome Teen Book Club! Grades 6+ can request a free copy from their branch here: http://bit.ly/pcdltbc. Read the book and join us on October 25 at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Eaton Branch for a discussion!

• Some snacks are provided, but you are also welcomed to bring your own.

• Our discussions are CASUAL. You’re not being graded. There is no right or wrong answer. There is no pressure to have everything understood & figured out before you arrive at Book Club. It’s okay if you didn’t like the book or didn’t ‘get’ the book. Different perspectives make discussion more fun!

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please let us know in advance. You can still post a review on GoodReads ( http://bit.ly/tbcresponses ) to discuss it with other teens!

New! October Adult YA Book Club – What the Woods Keep by Katya de Becerra – Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.

YA books aren’t just for teens! Join us for a New book club celebrating Young Adult reads… for adults! Before each meeting, a few Free copies of our selected title will be available to registered members. Please pick up a copy, read the book, then join us for a relaxed discussion on the program date. That’s it! We’ll provide the snacks and the meeting space; you bring your conversation.

New! Sting Ray Cart: Wave on Wheels Foundation registration begins

A live sting ray is coming to your Preble County District Libraries! Get up close and personal with our Yellow Sting Rays as the Wave on Wheels Foundation at Newport Aquarium bring their mobile Ray Cart to you! Sting Rays are closely related to sharks but have an incredibly different body shape and survival method. This program will cover these differences and similarities and how we can all work to be a part of their conservation!

Seating is limited! Registration opened Oct. 1 and is required for this program. You can register for this free event at the library branch where you plan to attend. Upon registration, you will receive a ticket which you must bring with you to this event.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. (West Alexandria): Twin Valley South, located at 100 Educational Drive, West Alexandria

Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. (New Paris): St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 East Main Street, New Paris

Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. (Camden): Camden Branch Library, located at 104 South Main Street, Camden

Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. (Eaton): Eaton Branch Library, located at 301 North Barron Street, Eaton

Other Library Program Offerings

Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• October – Ghost

• November – Dinosaur

• December – Stocking

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until age 5, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for FREE here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Explore & More Adventure Pass Program

Explore & More now with your PCDL Library Card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore & More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL patrons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants patrons limited free access to attractions that would otherwise charge admission fees.

Participating organizations include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park, Carillon Historical Park, and Quiet Harmony Elk Ranch.

Visit preblelibrary.org/exploreandmore to learn more about the program!

*Each organization sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Patrons are advised to call the organization ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Genealogy Room Highlights

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at [email protected]

Preble Co. Records Online – families, obituaries, marriages, historic landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.

Preble County District Library Board meeting dates

The Preble County District Library Board of Directors will meet on the following dates at the PCDL Administration Office at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Oct. 24 – Director and Financial Officer Evaluation

Nov. 28 – Budget, Meeting Schedule, and New Board Officers