West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Katelyn Wright, Reece Ferriell, Tammy Habekost, Brandan Wright, Carl Beneke, Rebekah Voge, Abby Walker, Derek McCoy-Dudas, Ginny Schenck, Wendy Chesney, Kate Downs, Abbie Bassler, Bruce Cunningham, Wesley Siverling, LeAnne Johnson, Aleesha Voge, Olivia Shelton, Whitney Kreitzer, Tracy Waymire, RaeAnne Caplinger, Alexandra Cornett, Libby Bowman, Pam Montgomery, Chris Landwehr, Aleesha Voge, in memory of Nancy Parks.

Blood Drive

Twin Valley South SADD Chapter is sponsoring a Blood Drive on Monday, Nov. 14, from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. in the TVS Gym, at 100 Education Drive. Sign up on Facebook at the Twin Valley Community Local School District link, https://www.donortime.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/61554?fbclid=IwAR2ec-RpShmbCNQ4uA2o9-E0t3FzosxQmXxBRxqi56Qzgyf4-T03vtotqww.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s 40th annual Turkey Shoot takes place at 1 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 20. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 336-1618, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Christmas in the Village Craft Show

Christmas in the Village Craft Show, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Twin Valley South High School, 101 Education Drive, from noon-5 p.m. This free admission indoor event will have a small, cash-only snack bar in addition to arts, crafts, independent consultants, baked goods, and more. Vendors can register for 10×10 spaces by calling or texting Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151. Deadline for vendor applications is Nov. 1.

Breakfast with Santa

Alpha Kappa Sorority is sponsoring Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8-10 a.m. at Twin Valley South High School, 100 Education Drive. What a great way to kick off the holidays by bringing your family for a delicious breakfast, and taking pictures with Santa. Tickets are pre-order only with no sales at the door. Tickets are $7 each, plus an additional $3 per specialized ornament with your child’s name. Deadline to order tickets is Friday, Nov. 25. To order tickets, call or text Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151. Doors open at 8a.m. with breakfast beginning at 8:15 a.m. Pictures with Santa begin at 9a.m., and the event ends at 10 a.m.

Christmas in the Village

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee invites the public to enjoy Christmas in the Village, Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon- 5 p.m. for a walk around the village. Stop at the library to pick up a card listing the businesses to visit. Then return the card to the library for a chance to win door prizes. You must be present to win. Winners will start being called at 6 p.m. The West Alexandria Friends of the Library will be providing crafts at the library while you wait for door prizes to be called. All money raised will be used for Santa Villa needs and July 4 fireworks.

Santa Villa

During Christmas in the Village, on Dec. 10, Santa will be coming in on the fire truck at 2 p.m. and stopping at Santa Villa for a visit from 2-5 p.m. Children can sit on Santa’s lap and receive a gift, providing a great photo opportunity for parents. Santa will return to Santa Villa on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2-5 p.m. for another visit.

Gingerbread Contest

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee invites the public to build your gingerbread house out of any edible items, then drop off your creations at the Town Hall/Library at 10 a.m. on the day of the contest, Saturday, Dec 10. Entry fee is $5. Each entry will be given an entry number. Voting will be noon-5 p.m. Winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Entries will be voted on by the public. Bring your loose change and place it in the jar in front of your favorite gingerbread creation. The top 3 creations that raise the most money win prizes to be determined. All money raised will be used for Santa Villa needs and July 4 fireworks.

Library News

Kids, teens and adults can pick up a Weekly Grab and Go Kit to complete at the library or take home and finish later.

We are continuing our Magnet of the Month through 2022. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card. After you complete your magnet, bring it, or a picture of it, to show us in order to get your card stamped. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing at 16 N. Main St.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Community Thanksgiving Service

WACOCA Thanksgiving Service will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. at the First Brethren Church, at 28 East Third Street.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship every Sunday at 10a.m. at 20 E. South St. Visit our website, www.stjohnwestalex.net.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30a.m. in person, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

The Annual Turkey Supper is open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4:30-7 p.m. Dine-in or carry-out meals are $12 for adults ages 13 and older, $6 for children 5-12, and kids 4 and under eat free. Elevator accessible for dine-in. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, call the church phone at 937-839-5417.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship takes place on Sundays at 9 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Rd. The third Saturday of each month, Saint John gathers for the sleep mat project at 9 a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For more information, call 937-839-4350.

St. John Ingomar will offer Holden evening prayer services throughout the season of advent every Wednesday at 7 p.m. beginning Nov. 30. To discover more about Holden services visit the following web address: YouTube.com/watch?v=q8wJsVDmXYM.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Youth of Salem, and anyone who would like to join the fun, will canvas the town and rake leaves in yards throughout the community on Sunday, Nov. 6 after Worship. Meet at the Deleranko’s for a meal of hamburgers and hot dogs before heading out to rake. All are welcome to join us.

The Youth of Salem are selling Mrs. Wick’s frozen pies to raise funds for their annual summer trip. The pie selection includes:sugar cream, pecan, peanut butter, german chocolate, pumpkin and pumpkin spice. All pies will be delivered frozen and are 9”. Order forms and envelopes for payment are posted on the bulletin boards in the hallway by the offices. Please complete the order form with your order. Payment is due at time of the order. Checks should be made payable to Salem Lutheran Church, memo: Youth Pies. Orders are due by Nov. 20. Pick up dates are Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon-2 p.m., or Sunday, Dec. 18, after worship in the Fellowship Hall. If you have any questions or would like to order pies over the phone, contact Cari Helling at 937-422-1420.

Salem Thankoffering will be collected on Sunday, Nov. 20 during 10:30 a.m. Worship. Offering collected will support Food for the Needy.

A Congregational business meeting will be conducted after worship on Nov. 20.

Cheerboxes for Shut-ins will be collected and packed on Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. We are collecting shoeboxes, food items and individually wrapped treats to make 25 boxes this year.

The Women will be sponsoring the Adopt-A-Family project for local families in need. The Angel Tree will be on display at the back of the church on Sunday, November 20 with gift ideas. Please take one and have your gifts back under the tree tagged and wrapped no later than December 14. Monetary donations will be used to buy food items or gifts. Checks should be made to SWNALC. Contact Debbie Meyers at 937-336-2833.

The Women of Salem want to thank those who contributed their time, money and gifts over the past year for natural disaster relief across the U.S. At this busy Christmas season, rather than asking for more donations, the Women will be sending $500 to the NALC Disaster Relief Response Team.

A sock and mitten tree will be in the church library. When you shop for cold weather items, please consider picking up extra socks, mittens, or gloves for area children in need.

The Hanging of the Greens will be Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. Families are invited to come help decorate the church for Christmas.

The Women will be donating knitted shawls to Bethany Lutheran Village in Dayton to residents that have no family. Shawls will be blessed on Nov. 20 during Worship and then will be delivered to the residents of Bethany.

The Women will have a knotting party on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. This is a simple but very time consuming method, so the more people that come, the faster the quilts are completed.

The women provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter in Eaton on the fourth Monday of every month.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study group meets at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall every third Saturday.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to Commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supply coupons.

The November special offering has been designated to the to the Adopt-a-Family Project.