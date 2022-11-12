Cargill hosting Nov. 16 blood drive

LEWISBURG — “Get a winter toboggan to warm your noggin” by registering to donate at the Cargill community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 3-7 p.m. at 261 East Clay St., Lewisburg.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 31 through Dec. 31 will receive the navy knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937- 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 31 through Dec. 3 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the “Battle of Ohio” drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Save time when donating by downloading the new Donor Time app. Donors can use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more depending on height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.